“Suicidal Child” Found At Elementary School In The Hudson Valley

The quick actions of police officers in the Hudson Valley likely saved the life of a young student.

The City of Beacon Police Department says officers stopped a "suicidal child" who was holding a knife.

City Of Beacon Police Officers Save "Suicidal Child" Holding A Knife

Photo by Igor bispo on Unsplash brown handle silver knife on brown wooden table

The Beacon Police Department received a 911 call on Sunday around 4 p.m. "for a middle school-aged child who was suicidal and possibly in the process of harming themselves."

The caller told police that the child holding a knife was at the playground at the South Avenue Elementary School.

Officers Find Child With Knife At Beacon Elementary School

Google Google

Officers arrived within minutes and quickly located the child, with a knife in hand.

"The first officer on the scene told a nearby family using the playground to leave the area for their safety and then began to calmly speak with the child, telling them to put the knife down, which they did," the City of Beacon Police Department told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. He then approached the child and made sure that there were no other weapons present and that they were uninjured."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The child was then taken for mental health assistance. Authorities didn't release the child's age or gender, only saying the child was "middle school aged."

Police remind all that if anyone is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call 911 or the New York State Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Reduce Your Anxiety and Stress With These Ten Daily Habits These simple daily habits are not just beneficial for your physical health. They are also proven ways to reduce anxiety and promote good mental health! Gallery Credit: Heidi Kaye