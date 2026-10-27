Hudson Valley Hate Crime: New York Man Admits to Stabbing Woman

Federal prosecutors say a New York man has formally admitted to carrying out a racially motivated knife attack against a longtime resident in the Hudson Valley.

Scott Schunzel, 33, pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime charge before a judge in White Plains.

New York Man Pleads Guilty To Hate Crime For Stabbing 59-Year-Old Jamaican Woman In Orange County

Photo by arda tutkun on Unsplash a man standing next to a truck filled with produce

He admitted he stabbed a Black woman near a fruit truck in Newburgh back in June 2024.

According to the indictment, Schunzel stabbed a black woman with a knife because of her "actual and perceived race and color."

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“This guilty plea recognizes both the harm inflicted on the victim—who survived a terrifying, hate-fueled attack—and the importance of holding perpetrators of bias-motivated violence fully accountable,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr said. “There is simply no tolerance for hate-fueled violence anywhere in New York.”

The victim sustained a deep wound to her left hamstring. She needed stitches for her injury.

Fled To Florida After

Photo by Denys Kostyuchenko on Unsplash silhouette of palm trees near body of water during sunset

Investigators say Schunzel targeted the victim because of her race, fleeing to Florida shortly after the attack before being tracked down by the FBI.

Prosecutors note that a search of his home revealed "writing and materials indicating his animus against Black people, including statements relating to killing and stabbing Black women."

He now faces up to ten years in prison when sentenced.

“Racially motivated violence has no place in our community,” U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald said. “As he has now admitted, Scott Schunzel deliberately stabbed a Jamaican-American woman and longtime Newburgh resident with a knife because of her race and color.”

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