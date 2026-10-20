Young Hudson Valley Mother of Two Killed, Driver Now Charged
A 24-year-old Hudson Valley mother of two was killed in a crash. Now an alleged aggressive driver is facing serious charges.
Ulster County officials confirmed that 26-year-old Raul Edwardo Braddock Toala of Napanoch, New York, was arraigned on vehicular homicide charges.
Ulster County Mom, 24, Killed in Crash, Driver Indicted
Officials say that Braddock Toala "caused the death" of 24-year-old Kaelyn Rausch of Ulster Park last October.
Rausch left behind two children and many other family members.
Authorities allege that he was driving his car at excessive speeds on State Route 209 in the Town of Wawarsing and collided with the back of Rausch’s vehicle while attempting to pass her.
The impact caused her vehicle to roll over and ejected her from the vehicle. She died two days later at Westchester Medical Center.
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“Selfish driving and rushing on our roads sometimes delay or take you on a detour that you don’t want, including never getting to your destination, loss of life, and changed lives for families," Ulster County DA Emmanuel Nneji said.
Facing Manslaughter, Criminally Negligent Homicide Charges
This week, an Ulster County Grand Jury charged Braddock Toala with manslaughter in the second degree and criminally negligent homicide, among other charges.
He was remanded without bail to the Ulster County Jail and is scheduled to return to court on November 30 for further proceedings.
The prosecution of the case is assigned to Senior Assistant District Attorney Kristen Druse. Braddock Toala is represented by the Ulster County Public Defender’s Office.
Ulster County officials are reminding all drivers in Ulster County to exercise care for themselves and other in memory of Kaelyn Rausch and those who have suffered senseless deaths and trauma from the reckless and abusive use of our roads.