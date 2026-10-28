A former NYPD detective accused of killing a Hudson Valley man in the deadly George Washington Bridge road rage incident last week has officially been charged with murder.

Victor Romero, 62, is accused of killing Con Edison worker Koran Irvine of Rockland County.

Former NYPD Detective Accused Of Killing Rockland County Father On GWB

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On Tuesday, a Manhattan grand jury upgraded Romero's manslaughter charge to second-degree murder.

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A criminal complaint states officers tracked down Romero and his car at his place of work in Manhattan, with prosecutors saying he was carrying a revolver that he told police he carries regularly.

Romero and Irvine's vehicles nearly collided on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge last Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Romero's vehicle almost collided with Irvine's car before Romero started closely tailing Irvine across the bridge, pulling up next to him and firing a single shot that fatally struck Irvine in the shoulder.

They say Romero was fueled by road rage.

Rockland County Father Worked For Con Ed

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Irvine, a 46-year-old married father of two, was found unconscious and later died at Englewood Hospital

Irvine worked for Con Edison and was driving home from work in a blue Volkswagen Golf when the shooting occurred.

Dozens of Con Ed workers, including several of Irvine's coworkers, chanted "murderer" as Romero walked into court on Tuesday. He was flanked by private security guards.

Romero is out on $1 million bail. He's scheduled to be back in court for his arraignment on November 23rd.

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