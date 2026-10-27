Hudson Valley Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police

Shocking violence unfolded in the Hudson Valley. A local man is now facing attempted murder charges.

A wild high-speed pursuit on Route 9W ended with multiple officers injured and a local suspect facing severe felony charges.

Haverstraw Police Respond To Reported Home Invasion Attempt In Lower Hudson Valley

Police say a Rockland County man ran down a police officer before ramming another patrol car during a wild high-speed chase.

Haverstraw Police say officers responded to a report of a " disorderly male attempting to break into" a home Friday afternoon.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Officers found the alleged suspect, 24-year-old Isaac Catedral of Haverstraw in his vehicle.

He's accused of accelerating his vehicle directly into an officer, striking and running him over.

Catedral then led police on a pursuit down Route 9W before crashing head-on into an occupied Haverstraw police car, police say.

Three Officers Hospitalized

Three officers were hospitalized. Their injuries were not released.

Catedral was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. His injuries weren't released.

Rockland County Man Facing Many Charges Including Aggravated Attempted Murder

He faces charges including Aggravated Attempted Murder, Assault 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree.

These Are The Most Expensive Places To Live In New York State

Study Determines The Loneliest Places To Live In New York State