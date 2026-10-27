Hudson Valley Student Hospitalized By Sharp Object In Bathroom

A student in the Hudson Valley was hospitalized after being cut by a sharp object during a fight in the bathroom.

The Newburgh Enlarged City School District sent a message to NFA North Campus families, faculty, and staff informing them of the incident.

Student Taken To Hospital After Being Cut By Sharp Object During Fight At Newburgh Free Academy North Campus

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A student at Newburgh Free Academy North Campus was taken to the hospital after being cut by an unidentified sharp object during a fight with another student.

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According to the district, a school nurse was called to a bathroom to treat a cut on a student's arm. The severity of the wound required the student to be transported to a hospital for further treatment.

The student initially told school officials the injury was accidental, but after a thorough investigation, district and school leaders determined the cut resulted from an altercation involving an unidentified sharp object rather than an accident.

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Details about the victim or the alleged attacker haven't been announced.

The district said any student involved will be held to the standards outlined in the NECSD Student Code of Conduct and that the district will cooperate with any police investigation that may follow.

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