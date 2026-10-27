Hudson Valley Rallying Around New Mom Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

A Hudson Valley community is rallying around one of their own after an unimaginable few months.

What should have been one of the happiest chapters of their lives became one of the most devastating, and the Hudson Valley responded in a way that says everything about who we are.

A Hudson Valley Mom Was Diagnosed With Aggressive Brain Cancer While Pregnant

Photo by Shawn Day on Unsplash a close up of a human brain on a black background

Samantha Knapp, 36, of Putnam County, was pregnant when she underwent emergency brain surgery in mid-August to remove a mass doctors initially hoped was benign.

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The diagnosis that followed was devastating: grade 4 glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

Because Samantha needed to begin treatment immediately, doctors made the difficult decision to deliver her baby boy, Nico, at just 27 weeks, more than three months before his due date.

Nico remains in the NICU, fighting to grow stronger, while his mother fights her own battle down the hall from where most new mothers would be celebrating.

Her Community Raised $100,000 In Days

GoFundMe GoFundMe

Since surgery, Samantha has completed 30 rounds of radiation and continues chemotherapy pills while working to regain her mobility. She faces ongoing MRI scans and an uncertain road ahead, all while adjusting to life as a new mother.

Her husband Christopher has stepped away from work entirely to provide her with around-the-clock care and support.

Family friend Filomena Vasapolli started a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs, NICU expenses, and everyday living costs for the family.

In just a few days, it raised over $107,900, blowing past its original $100,000 goal.

The outpouring from the community has been remarkable. Ridge Ranch on Quaker Road in Patterson, where Christopher has long been a fixture, shared a Facebook post describing him as someone who showed up every weekend to chop trees, chip wood, and wrangle cattle regardless of the weather or the time.

He even officiated the ranch owners' wedding.

"Chris has shown up for us," they wrote. "Now it's our turn to show up for him, Samantha, and Nico."

Putnam County Executive candidate Brett Yarris also shared the family's story, writing that Christopher has spent so much of his life being there for others and calling on the community to return that kindness now.

CLICK HERE if you'd like to donate or share the fundraiser.

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