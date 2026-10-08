The New Hudson Valley Starbucks Isn’t What You Think

There's a brand-new Starbucks in the Hudson Valley, but residents hoping for delicious drinks are left disappointed.

I get the disappointment. I love myself a cup of coffee and enjoy the brew at Starbucks. But until this year, there wasn't one close to my home.

So, if I saw signs for Starbucks and learned it wasn't real, I'd be very upset.

Starbucks Not Coming Back To Nyack

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

As of this writing, there's no Starbucks in the village of Nyack. A former location at 80 Main Street permanently closed in September 2023.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

That's why some residents started to get excited about a Starbucks return. However, the official Village of Nyack Facebook page took to Facebook to let residents know what's really happening.

"Starbucks Is Coming Back to Nyack… NOT! 😂, the Village of Nyack wrote on Facebook. "We know some of you are getting excited, but sorry to disappoint… it’s just for the cameras."

Turns out, filming in Nyack is making it look like Starbucks is coming to town.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

The village says HBO filmed at the corner of Main Street and Broadway this week. Before filming crews were busy transforming a building to look like a Starbucks.

So sadly, despite a building that looks like Starbucks, it was purely just for the cameras.

Rockland County says major shows have utilized the area as a backdrop, pulling in hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue every year.

Yesterday, Hudson Valley Post reported that at least 17 Starbucks locations in New York permanently closed after the coffee giant announced a corporate restructuring.

America's Worst Coffee Brands

America's Worst Coffee Brands Is there anything better than a cup of coffee in the AM? But wait, before you pour that cup of Joe, you're going to want to see this list of coffee brands you should avoid. Gallery Credit: Samm Adams

110 Discontinued Coffee Brands

110 Discontinued Coffee Brands

10 Health Benefits You Get from Drinking Black Coffee