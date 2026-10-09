Cult-Favorite California Chicken Chain Confirms Massive Push To New York

A cult-favorite California chicken chain just confirmed plans to open many locations in New York.

If you've ever been to California and found yourself obsessing over a chain called El Pollo Loco on the way home, good news.

A Cult Favorite California Chicken Chain Is Making A Major Push Into New York

El Pollo Loco El Pollo Loco

The beloved West Coast fire-grilled chicken brand has officially announced it's coming to New York State, signing its first East Coast lease and locking in development agreements for 15 restaurants across the region over the next five years.

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For a chain that has built a fiercely loyal following across the Southwest over the past five decades, this is a big deal, and New York is the next frontier.

El Pollo Loco, which translates to The Crazy Chicken, built its reputation on citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken served with fresh tortillas, salsas, and sides made with quality ingredients.

El Pollo Loco El Pollo Loco

California regulars will tell you it's the kind of fast casual that's different from anything else in its category, which is exactly why people miss it when they leave the West Coast.

The brand has signed three development agreements with franchise partners, including one longtime El Pollo Loco operator and two new ones, committing to 15 locations across the New York region over the next five years.

First Location Will Open In Queens

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The first location will be in Queens, targeted to open in mid-2027.

El Pollo Loco CEO Liz Williams said the New York expansion is a clear proof point in the brand's disciplined growth strategy, coming off three consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth and improved restaurant economics.

Specific locations beyond the initial Queens site have not yet been announced. But the company confirmed 15 New York restaurants will open "over the next five years."

Whether the Hudson Valley ends up on the list of those 15 locations over the next five years remains to be seen, but with New York now officially in play, the brand's eastward expansion is underway.

El Pollo Loco says it will share additional location and opening details as East Coast development progresses.

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