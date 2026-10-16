Thousands Expected At No Kings Rallies Across New York
Another round of "No Kings" rallies are taking place across the Hudson Valley and New York State this weekend.
The fourth round of nationwide “No Kings: Vote Early” rallies will take place across the state on Saturday, October 17, 2026.
No Kings Rally Planned
The goal of these rallies is to protest against Trump Administration policies, and this time, there will also be a focus on getting people to vote on Election Day.
"For over a year, millions of people have come together to send a clear message: in America, we have no kings. Power does not belong to billionaires, strongmen, or politicians who believe they are above accountability," organizers state on its website. "Power belongs to the people, but only if we use it."
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Unlike past demonstrations centered on hand-drawn signs and chanting, this round—themed “No Kings: Vote Early,” emphasizes making voting plans, distributing informational flyers, sidewalk demonstrations, and car caravans.
This rally is focused on encouraging voter turnout ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
Many Hudson Valley Rallies Planned
Over 2,000 events are planned nationwide, including across the Hudson Valley.
A prominent gathering, hosted by Indivisible 845 and partner groups, is set for Memorial Park in Beacon, at noon.
Other events are planned for Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, New Paltz, Goshen, Rhinebeck, Kingston, Woodstock, Warwick, Monticello and Monroe.
More Events Across Upstate New York
Adirondacks
- Indian Lake
- Plattsburgh
- Watertown
Capital Region
- Albany
- Saratoga Springs
- Troy
Central NY
- Auburn
- DeWitt
- Syracuse
- Oswego
- Utica
Finger Lakes
- Geneva
- Seneca Falls
- Watkins Glen
Southern Tier
- Binghamton
- Corning
Western NY
- Buffalo
- Geneseo
- Lockport
- Rochester
Most events start around midday on Saturday. For a full list and times, head to nokings.org.
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