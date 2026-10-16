Man Accused Of “Sexual Misconduct” At Upstate New York Walmart

Police in the upper Hudson Valley say a 66-year-old man was arrested following "sexual misconduct" at Walmart.

Police issued a press release on Facebook on Thursday, saying they are "aware of the community's concern surrounding this incident and appreciate the public's assistance."

Catskill Police Arrest Suspect Following "Sexual Misconduct" at Walmart

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Catskill police say they made an arrest in connection with a disturbing incident in their community at the local Walmart.

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On Tuesday around 3:15 p.m., the Catskill Police Department received a report from a witness stating that she observed a man committing a "lewd act" inside of his vehicle while parked in the Walmart parking lot.

Officers reviewed video footage of the parking lot and inside the Catskill Commons Walmart and were able to positively identify the suspect based on the woman's description.

66-Year-Old Charged With Public Lewdness

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The suspect was soon found and arrested. The 66-year-old man was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

Authorities didn't release what the 66-year-old was doing in his car in the Walmart parking lot but described it as "sexual misconduct."

The 66-year-old was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Catskill Court on a later date.

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