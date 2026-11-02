New York’s First Snow Is Coming: See When It Typically Arrives Near You

Halloween has passed, and for some, that means it's officially the holiday season!

For others, we start thinking of very cold weather and snow.

Are You Ready For Snow?

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Snow may start falling in or near your hometown sooner than you expect, or might want.

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For many parts of the Empire State, the average first measurable snow has arrived or will arrive very soon.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Jeff J Mitchell, Getty Images Jeff J Mitchell, Getty Images

Hudson Valley Post researched several weather experts to determine when it typically snows in or near your hometown in New York State.

Take a look.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Note: If your hometown isn't listed, picking the place closest should give you a general idea as to when you could see snow.

Super El Nino To Impact Winter In New York

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The 2026–2027 winter season across New York and the Hudson Valley should deal with significant issues, driven by a developing Super El Niño.

The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts is predicts one of the strongest on record, potentially reaching or surpassing levels set in 1877 and 2015.

In New York, a Super El Niño typically disrupts seasonal norms. It typically leads to warmer-than-average temperatures along with wetter-than-average precipitation.

The Hudson Valley and Capital Region fall into a heightened precipitation zone, officials say.

Super El Niño also increases the threat of super-charged nor'easters and heavy coastal storms.

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.