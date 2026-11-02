New York Changes Retirement Rules For Many Teachers Statewide

A lot of Hudson Valley teachers may be able to leave the classroom five years sooner than they planned.

Not everyone is happy with the change.

New York Teachers Hired Since 2012 Can Now Retire Five Years Earlier Under Pension Change

Photo by Taylor Flowe on Unsplash boy in black hoodie sitting on chair

Teachers across the state, including in the Hudson Valley, who were hired after April 2012 can now retire at 58 with a full pension, as long as they have put in 30 years in the classroom.

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The new rules come after changes to the Tier 6 pension system that New York State lawmakers approved as part of the state budget.

Under the old rules, Tier 6 teachers had to wait until 63 for full benefits, and retiring sooner meant a penalty. The change applies to teachers and teaching assistants in the state and New York City teachers’ retirement systems.

Creatas Creatas

Tier 6 was created in 2012 under then-Governor Andrew Cuomo to hold down retirement costs for new public employees. Unions have pushed to undo it ever since.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew called the new law “a major step in correcting the injustice of Tier 6,” though he said the union will keep fighting for a retirement age of 55.

30-Year Requirement

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Teacher helping young student with math problems at desk.

The 30-year requirement is firm. A teacher who reaches 58 with less than 30 years of service still faces the old rules.

The budget also lowers pension contribution rates for other government workers to a range of 3 percent to 5.75 percent depending on salary, and it raises the overtime cap used in pension calculations for certain public employees.

The retirement age for those workers does not change.

The total cost is about $557 million a year, with roughly $118 million paid by the state and about $440 million falling on local governments and school districts.

Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, called the changes “unnecessary and unwise” and said they will force local governments and school districts to either cut programs or raise taxes. Unions had originally asked for a much larger package, around $1.5 billion.

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