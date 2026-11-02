Walmart Makes Amazing Changes To Thanksgiving Meal Deal In New York

Walmart is lowering costs and offering more food for its Thanksgiving meals this year.

Walmart’s 2026 Holiday Trend Report determined that 60 percent of customers say holiday costs shape their shopping mood and 70 percent say lower prices would make holiday shopping easier.

Walmart Meal Basket Serves 10 For $3.50 Per Person

Walmart Walmart

The retail giant just announced this year's Holiday Meal Basket will cost just $35 and feed up to 10 people. Last year it cost $39.93.

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"The Holiday Meal Basket has become one of our favorite traditions at Walmart. It brings our purpose to life in such a meaningful way by helping families make the holidays special without stretching their budgets," Walmart President and CEO David Guggina stated.

26 Items For $35

Walmart Walmart

This year's basket includes 26 items, offering 18 percent more food items this year compared to 2025.

According to Walmart, this year's expanded basket reflects changing customer preferences and more side dishes with the addition of sweet potatoes, mini marshmallows, corn muffin mix, and more.

The deal comes with butterball turkey, priced at 97 cents per pound, plus Stove Top stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole made with trusted brands like Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, warm dinner rolls, sweet potato casserole with Jet Puffed mini marshmallows, corn casserole made with “JIFFY” corn muffin mix, and Pumpkin pie.

Walmart is also offering free Express Delivery on the meal basket through November 30, 2026.

The holiday baskets will be available through Christmas Eve.

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