Hudson Valley Police Chase Ends With Car Crashing Into Apartment Building

A driver was arrested following a chase with police and a vicious-looking early morning crash in the Hudson Valley.

Police in Orange County say they began chasing an alleged suspect on Wednesday just before 5 a.m.

Motorist Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit and Crash In Orange County, New York

Port Jervis Police Department Port Jervis Police Department

Police say that a 23-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while attempting to flee from Port Jervis Police Officer Morgan and crashed into an apartment building on Ryan Street on Oct. 28 around 4:47 a.m.

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The suspect then exited his overturned vehicle and fled the scene.

Port Jervis Police Department Port Jervis Police Department

Suspect Arrested At Home

Police haven't released the suspect's name but must have recognized him because police arrested him after he returned to his home, a short time later.

The 23-year-old from Port Jervis was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment in the 1st Degree, a Class D Felony; criminal mischief in the 4th Degree and unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd Degree, both Class A Misdemeanors; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd Degree and reckless driving, both Unclassified Misdemeanors.

He was arraigned before a judge and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the City of Port Jervis Court at a later date.

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