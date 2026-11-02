Immigrants Accused Of Voter Fraud In Upstate New York

Top-ranking New York officials have accused two people living in Upstate New York of voter fraud.

First Assistant United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Anthony Patrone, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), made the announcement.

Indian and Afghan Nationals Charged with Voter Fraud in Upstate New York

Photo by visuals on Unsplash I voted #USelections2020

Pooja Pawse, age 31, of Lake Placid, New York, and Mobin Tora Kheil, age 33, of Troy, New York, "appeared on separate complaints charging voting by an alien," on Friday, officials say.

“These cases once again demonstrate my office’s relentless resolve in rooting out and prosecuting illegal voting in all of its forms. I commend HSI for its thorough investigation in these matters," First Assistant United States Attorney Sarcone said.

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Pawse, an Indian national, allegedly voted in the 2024 General Election while knowing that she was not a United States citizen.

The complaint against Tora Kheil, an Afghan national, alleges that he voted in the 2024 General Election while knowing that he was not a United States citizen.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash Voted printed papers on white surface

Officials say that both defendants are legal permanent residents of the United States. That means that the two individuals being sued or prosecuted do not hold U.S. citizenship, but they hold Green Cards and have official government permission to live and work in the U.S. indefinitely.

Authorities didn't say who either voted for in the 2024 election. Both are charged with Voting by an Alien

"Free and fair elections depend on accountability, and violations that threaten their integrity will be investigated," HSI Buffalo Special Agent in Charge Anthony J. Patrone said. "New Yorkers deserve confidence that the systems shaping their communities are secure, transparent, and lawful. Together with our law enforcement partners, HSI will ensure those accused face the judicial process."

The charges in the complaints are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.