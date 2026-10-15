New York Lawmakers Worried About The Future Of Phone Service

Lawmakers across New York State are concerned about the future of phone service as Verizon plans to change technology.

The company is seeking approval to transition away from copper-wire landlines to use alternative technology.

Verizon Wants To Kill Landlines In New York

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Verizon filed applications with the FCC in September seeking permission to retire its traditional copper-wire landline service, known as Plain Old Telephone Service or POTS, across New York and multiple other states.

The company filed two separate applications covering approximately 277,000 copper lines in an initial wave and then another 750,000 customers in a second filing, bringing the total affected across 18 states to over a million customers.

Verizon says the changes could begin as early as November 30th if the FCC grants procedural approval.

Lawmakers Say It Could Be Deadly

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New York lawmakers are pushing back with serious concerns. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Josh Riley have both written letters demanding answers from Verizon, and their biggest concern comes down to power outages.

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Schumer says could force residents to pay more while Riley is accusing Verizon of trying to cut off landline service across Upstate New York.

Riley is encouraging residents and businesses to reach out to the FCC to submit public comments regarding the proposed shutoffs. He adds families in rural towns or anyone facing an emergency deserves reliable phone service.

State Assemblywoman Paula Kay from Rock Hill in Sullivan County pointed out another problem specific to our region. Cellular service in mountainous terrain like the Catskills is unreliable at best. Verizon's proposed workaround of offering cell-based home phones isn't a real solution for communities where getting a cell signal is already a daily challenge.

More Concerns

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Traditional copper landlines carry their own electrical current and work even when the grid goes down. The fiber and digital alternatives Verizon wants to replace them with rely on battery backups that last only about 24 hours.

In Upstate New York, the Hudson Valley, and the Catskills, power outages during storms can last days, not hours. Once that battery dies, rural residents lose all ability to call 911, officials note.

The concerns don't stop there. Many home security alarm systems, emergency responders, and critical local services are still wired directly to traditional landlines. A sudden transition could compromise those systems without communities having adequate time to adjust.

State Assemblyman Joseph Angelino is calling for public hearings, arguing that residents have been kept in the dark by confusing automated mail notices from Verizon rather than meaningful public outreach.

Why Verizon Wants Change

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Verizon's position is that maintaining century-old copper infrastructure costs billions annually and that the affected lines represent less than three percent of its customer base. The company also says that any customer who lacks a viable wireless or fiber alternative at their specific location will temporarily keep their copper service.

The FCC, facing a flood of public comments and formal objections from lawmakers, labor unions, and consumer advocates, has paused the automatic approval process for now.

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