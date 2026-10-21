Hudson Valley School District Explains 2-Day Safety Scare, Closure

A Hudson Valley school district is clearing the air, literally and figuratively, after a two-day safety situation at one of its schools.

The Newburgh Enlarged City School District is addressing a two-day safety situation at New Windsor School.

Newburgh School District Addresses Carbon Monoxide Scare At New Windsor School

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School officials say a steam incident at New Windsor School on Monday prompted a precautionary closure, and then a malfunctioning carbon monoxide sensor triggered an alarm Tuesday.

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According to the district, on Monday, October 19th, steam was reported in one classroom and an adjacent hallway.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district closed New Windsor School while the situation was assessed by qualified professionals.

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The next day, a carbon monoxide sensor malfunctioned and triggered an alarm.

The New Windsor Fire Department responded, tested the building, and determined there was no carbon monoxide present. The alarm was caused by a faulty sensor, not an actual leak or new hazard, officials say.

"Students entered the building only after it was confirmed safe. We would never open a building if there were any indication that it was unsafe," Superintendent Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell said.

District Pushes Back On "Social Media Misinformation"

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The district is now operating with a temporary carbon monoxide monitor in place while the faulty sensor is repaired.

Qualified district professionals are continuing to assess and service the boiler, and the district says it is following all state safety procedures until repairs are complete.

Superintendent Manning Campbell also took direct aim at "misinformation" spreading on social media about the incident, saying it caused unnecessary alarm for families, added strain to staff and first responders, and pulled focus away from students.

"Some of what is being shared on social media is inaccurate. It has caused unnecessary alarm for families, placed added strain on our staff and first responders, and pulled attention away from teaching and learning. Our students deserve a calm, focused school day, and misinformation makes that harder. As a community, we must consider our sources of information and think critically about the intentions behind purposeful misinformation being shared with our community. Please rely on official district communications for accurate, up-to-date information: the District website, email, and robocalls," Manning stated.

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