New York Officials Warn Everyday Batteries Could Spark Fires

State officials continue to issue warnings regarding batteries that power some cellphones, laptops, and much more.

State Officials are reissuing warnings surrounding lithium-ion batteries.

Dangers Of Lithium-Ion Batteries

New York State Department Of State Consumer Protection New York State Department Of State Consumer Protection

Officials say these kinds of batteries should never go in household trash or recycling bins, explaining they can create dangerous fires in collection trucks or at transfer and recycling facilities.

"Lithium batteries are systematically replacing alkaline batteries because they last longer. They come in all the standard sizes and basically look the same as other batteries, but they’re not, because if you put them in your trash, they can get hot," Greene County, New York officials state.

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About 90 percent of the fires at county waste stations are caused by lithium-ion batteries being improperly thrown away in ordinary household trash, according to Greene County Superintendent of the Highway and Solid Waste Department Scott Templeton.

Officials add that lithium-ion battery fires are one of the fastest-growing fire risks in the waste process, urging people to help protect their homes and community by disposing of lithium-ion batteries at approved collection locations.

Recent Incidents In The Hudson Valley

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

There have been several recent incidents involving lithium-ion batteries, including:

Warwick Storage Fire: A lithium-ion facility fire detected toxic hydrogen cyanide gas in surrounding air samples, prompting local leaders to demand state-level safety reviews.

HealthAlliance Hospital (Kingston): A maintenance-damaged battery entered thermal runaway in the basement, requiring fire department containment with CellBlockEX and building ventilation.

Mahopac Garage Fire: A stored cordless tool battery sparked a localized blaze that burned itself out inside a sealed residential garage while the owners were away

The lithium-ion batteries are also to blame for fires that occurred statewide, including in Greene, Herkimer, Orange, Jefferson and Suffolk counties, among others, officials say

Tips To Avoid Lithium-ion Battery Fires At least 18 people were killed in lithium-ion battery fires in 2023 in New York. Officials say these tips will help you avoid a similar fire.