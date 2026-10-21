Trader Joe’s Massive Expansion In New York State Continues

Trader Joe's is expanding again New York, including in the Hudson Valley!

The grocery store chain is expanding its footprint by planning to open 30 new stores across 16 states in the coming weeks and months.

Trader Joe's Opening Up 30 New Stores, Including In the Hudson Valley

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The 16 states included in Trader Joe's expansion plan are Illinois, California, Florida, Texas, Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Washington, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, and Utah.

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The California-based chain currently operates in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

Where In New York Is Trader Joe's Opening?

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New York State is a primary focus of Trader Joe's current expansion plans, with multiple upcoming locations confirmed across the state.

New stores are planned across the state, including in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Upcoming New York Locations

Yonkers: Located at 2482 Central Park Avenue in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Syracuse (Camillus): Located at 3515 West Genesee Street.

Glenmont: Located at 388 Feura Bush Road.

Staten Island: Planned for 6400 Amboy Road

A new location in Miller Place, New York, successfully opened its doors to shoppers earlier this year.

Exact grand opening dates for the remaining four sites haven't been announced. However, hiring has begun for several locations, with starting pay for crew and management ranging from $16 to $32 an hour.

Most upcoming locations do not yet have firm opening dates, though Trader Joe's typically opens stores 3 to 6 months after posting them to its online "Coming Soon" list.

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