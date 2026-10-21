New York Marathon’s 50th Anniversary Brings Out Hollywood Stars
A star-studded lineup of Hollywood actors, reality TV favorites, and sports legends is lacing up to tackle the New York City Marathon.
Organizers announced that this year's landmark 50th-anniversary race will feature a massive celebrity roster.
Among the famous runners are Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly, Vinny from the Jersey Shore, New York Giants legend Tiki Barber, and former AEW world champion Darby Allin.
“The TCS New York City Marathon brings together people from around the globe, and our incredible lineup of celebrity runners helps shine a spotlight on the sport and the power of movement to inspire and connect people,” New York Road Runners CEO Rob Simmelkjaer stated.
Other notable names include Dylan Efron, Zach’s brother, who made a name for himself on Traitors (a show I love) and Dancing with the Stars, ABC News anchor Liz Cho, Nev Schulman, the creator of MTV’s Catfish, and Survivor winner Kyle Frazer.
I mention Kyle because he just recovered from a torn Achilles, which he tore last June during his second season on the hit show.
I tore my Achilles recently; a major milestone of my recovery was running in a local charity 5K.
60,000 Expected Runners
This year, 60,000 will participate in the 26.2-mile journey through the five boroughs on Nov. 1
Complete List Of Celebrity Runners
Below is the complete list of celebrity runners and the organizations they are trying to help out.
Tayshia Adams – Bachelor Nation star and co-host running with Team Maybelline
Darby Allin – AEW professional wrestler supporting KultureCity
Joe Amabile – “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star supporting Release Recovery
Tiki Barber – Former New York Giants player
Errol Barnett – CBS News anchor and national correspondent
Joshua Bassett – Actor, singer-songwriter, and musician supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
Chelley Bissainthe – “Love Island USA” star and television personality running with Team Maybelline
Matt Brickman – NBC 4 New York meteorologist
Justin Britt – Mental health advocate and former NFL football player supporting NYRR Team for Kids
Brian Cheung – NBC News correspondent
Liz Cho and Mike Marza – WABC-TV anchors supporting the Alzheimer’s Association
Zac Clark – “The Bachelorette” star and founder and CEO of Release Recovery
Jennifer Connelly – Academy Award–winning actor
Merle Dandridge – Actor supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Del Water Gap – American songwriter and producer
Dylan Efron – “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Traitors” star running with New Balance
Ellie Fisher – Wife of Broadway star and actor Jordan Fisher; supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Kyle Fraser – “Survivor” season 48 winner supporting the Chelsea Piers Foundation
Zarna Garg – Comedian, New York Times bestselling author, and actor running with Team Maybelline
Karen Sarahi Gonzalez – Digital creator and entrepreneur running with Team Maybelline
William Goodge – British ultra-endurance athlete supporting Stand Up To Cancer
Greg Grippo – “The Bachelorette” star
Vinny Guadagnino – “Jersey Shore” star
Mitch Guerra – “Survivor” season 48 star supporting the Chelsea Piers Foundation
Luke Gulbranson – “Summer House” star supporting Blood Cancer United
Erika Henningsen – Broadway star and actor supporting Girl Rising
T.J. Holmes – Journalist and media personality
Blake Horstmann – “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Matt James – “The Bachelor” star and co-founder of nonprofit ABC Food Tours
Sam Judge – Wife of New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge; supporting KultureCity
Meredith Kopit Levien and Diane Brayton – New York Times CEO and chief legal officer running with 10 other staffers supporting “Run for Reporting” campaign
Allison Kucharczyk - co-host of Netflix’s “Couldn’t Agree Less” podcast, creator and interior designer running with Team Maybelline
Jordan Litz – Broadway actor currently starring in “Wicked” on London’s West End
Chloe Lukasiak – “Dance Moms” star supporting TheaterWorksUSA
Patina Miller – Tony Award–-winning Broadway star and actor
James Milner – Former Premier League soccer player and England midfielder supporting the James Milner Foundation
Casey Neistat – Content creator, director, and entrepreneur supporting NYRR Team for Kids
N.O.R.E. – Rapper, actor, and media personality; running with his “Run Champs” crew
Oz Pearlman – Mentalist and endurance runner who holds the record for the most miles run in Central Park in a single day
Peloton instructors – Robin Arzón, Mariana Fernandez, Hannah Frankson, Alex Karwoski, Zacharias Niedswiecki, Ash Pryor, Camila Ramón, and Matt Wilpers
Laura Perlongo – Wife of Nēv Schulman
P-Lo – Filipino American rapper and producer
Antoni Porowski – Emmy Award winner, New York Times bestselling author, and star of “Queer Eye” and “Best of the World” supporting City Harvest
Carl Radke – “Summer House” star and entrepreneur supporting Release Recovery
Rich Roll – Plant-based ultra-endurance athlete and podcaster
Nēv Schulman – “Catfish: The TV Show” creator and host
Hannah Ann Sluss – “The Bachelor” star running with Team Nanit
Andrew Spencer – “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star
Mychal Threets – Librarian and “Reading Rainbow” star supporting CMAK Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation
Benjamin Walker – Actor and Broadway star
Cory Wharton – Television personality, entrepreneur, and content creator supporting The Children’s Heart Foundation
Ten Celebrities Spotted Dominating the 2023 New York City Marathon
Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl