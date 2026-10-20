New York Increases Home Heating Aid As Energy Costs Soar

New York State is helping many residents afford to heat their homes.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that over one million New Yorkers will receive money to help cover home heating costs this winter in the face of skyrocketing energy costs.

1.5 Million New Yorkers Can Receive Money To Help Cover Home Heating Costs

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Hochul says that 1.5 million New Yorkers can receive hundreds of dollars to help cover their home heating costs.

“While Trump and Washington Republicans keep driving up fuel and utility costs, I’m staying focused on helping New Yorkers keep more money in their pockets,” Governor Hochul said.

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Most low- and middle-income households will receive the state's Home Energy Assistance benefits automatically without needing to apply if they're already in other public assistance programs like SNAP. All other eligible New Yorkers can apply starting November 2nd when HEAP opens.

The benefit amount for those who heat with oil, kerosene, or propane has been increased by $90 to $990, and the amount for those who heat with wood, pellets, and coal has increased by $65 to $700.

Photo by Julian Hochgesang on Unsplash white radiator heater beside brown wooden window

In addition, all households that pay directly for heat can also receive an extra $61 if the household’s income is at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty level for the household size.

They can also receive an extra $35 in assistance if the household includes anyone 60 or older, under age 6, or permanently disabled.

Hochul says heating oil prices are up 67 percent compared to last year, blaming rising costs on President Trump's war in Iran.

Photo by Julian Hochgesang on Unsplash smoke coming out of a chimney on top of a house

“As the weather gets colder, my administration is ensuring New Yorkers can utilize the Home Energy Assistance Program to help heat their homes and address rising costs," Hochul added.

The Trump administration has been considering actions to offer relief at the pump.

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