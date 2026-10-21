New York Alcohol Deaths Remain a Serious Public Health Concern

A new analysis from Lantana Recovery examined alcohol-related deaths, impaired-driving fatalities, and access to addiction treatment across the country.

According to the study, New York ranked No. 43 nationwide for percentage growth in alcohol-induced death rates over the decade examined, with the rate increasing 18.46 percent.

Alcohol-Related Deaths Continue to Be a Concern in New York

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The rate rose from 6.5 to 7.7 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to the analysis.

These deaths are different from fatalities caused by drunk-driving crashes. Alcohol-induced deaths include conditions directly attributed to alcohol, such as alcoholic liver disease, alcohol poisoning, and disorders related to alcohol use.

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Thousands of New Yorkers continue to die from alcohol-related causes

According to the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, 1,745 New Yorkers died from direct alcohol-related causes in 2024. Alcohol-associated liver disease accounted for approximately 55 percent of alcohol-related deaths recorded in New York between 2020 and 2024, according to the state agency.

The state data also show that alcohol-related deaths affect some groups disproportionately. Men accounted for approximately 74 percent of the deaths recorded during those five years, while adults between the ages of 45 and 64 accounted for 55%.

Health officials say excessive drinking remains a serious public health issue

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In December 2025, the New York State Department of Health and the Office of Addiction Services and Supports said excessive alcohol use was responsible for approximately 8,000 preventable and premature deaths annually in New York.

The agencies also reported that 16.2 percent of New York adults surveyed in 2023 reported binge or heavy drinking, down from 18.4 percent in 2022.

Excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of liver disease, cardiovascular problems, high blood pressure, and several types of cancer.

See New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties For 2024 According to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps , in 2024 the counties listed below have the highest rates of excessive alcohol consumption among adults in the state of New York. What is excessive drinking? The CDC defines it as binge drinking (4 or more drinks at a time for a woman/5 or more for a man) and heavy drinking (8 or drinks per week for women/15 or more for men). The percentage below reflects the segment of a county's population that reports excessive alcohol consumption in a 30 day period. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.