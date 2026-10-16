New York Doctors Sounding Alarm Over New “Sitting Disease”

Here's a health story worth hearing before you sit down at your desk.

New York doctors are warning New Yorkers about "sitting disease."

Doctors Are Calling It Sitting Disease

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Health institutions, including Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and the CDC, are increasingly sounding the alarm about what some researchers are calling "sitting disease," the cumulative health damage caused by prolonged, uninterrupted sedentary behavior.

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Most people know they should exercise more. But a growing body of research is raising a different and more unsettling question: what if the hours you spend sitting at a desk are quietly undermining your health even on the days you do work out?

Officials from Mount Sinai Hospital is trying to bring attention to the increased health risks that come with chronic sitting.

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Sitting for long periods has become common for many at work, but health officials say it puts people at increased risk for type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and some cancers.

Even if you hit the gym or go for a run every morning, sitting for eight or more hours without meaningful breaks can still negatively affect your metabolic health.

Chronic sitting has been linked to reduced insulin sensitivity and an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease caused by sluggish circulation, osteoporosis from a lack of weight-bearing stress on bones, and in some studies, an elevated risk of certain cancers associated with high sedentary behavior.

How To Avoid

The good news is that the solution doesn't require a complete overhaul of your daily routine. Researchers say these so-called "movement snacks" break up long periods of sitting with short movement breaks, which can help clear glucose from your bloodstream, keep your metabolism active, and reduce lower back strain.

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Mount Sinai suggests using five-minute breaks to walk around, have co-worker meetings while walking, and take the stairs instead of the elevator.

The CDC recommends at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity for adults.

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