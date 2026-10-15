Fatal Accident After Car Stops In Left-Lane On New York State Thruway

An early morning crash in the Hudson Valley killed a New York man.

New York State Police in New Rochelle responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries near mile marker 14.8 on northbound Interstate 95 (New York State Thruway) in the Village of Port Chester.

Fatal Accident in Westchester County, New York

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Officials closed the left lane of the highway. Drivers were told to expect delays and use caution.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Floral Park, New York Man Killed

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2025 Chevrolet Suburban completely stopped in the left lane of the highway. It remains unclear why the vehicle stopped on the highway.

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While stopped in the northbound lane, it was hit by another vehicle, also a 2025 Chevrolet Suburban.

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The driver of the stopped 2025 Chevrolet Suburban was identified as 50-year-old Pankaj R. Bakshi of Floral Park, New York.

Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene before Bakshi was transported to Greenwich Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police tell Hudson Valley Post.

The unnamed driver of the second Chevrolet Suburban was treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police tell Hudson Valley Post that "additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities.

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities. Stacker compiled a list of highways with the most fatal crashes in New York using the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Gallery Credit: Stacker

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