Fatal Accident After Car Stops In Left-Lane On New York State Thruway
An early morning crash in the Hudson Valley killed a New York man.
New York State Police in New Rochelle responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries near mile marker 14.8 on northbound Interstate 95 (New York State Thruway) in the Village of Port Chester.
Fatal Accident in Westchester County, New York
Officials closed the left lane of the highway. Drivers were told to expect delays and use caution.
It happened just before 6 a.m. on Monday.
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According to the preliminary investigation, a 2025 Chevrolet Suburban completely stopped in the left lane of the highway. It remains unclear why the vehicle stopped on the highway.
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While stopped in the northbound lane, it was hit by another vehicle, also a 2025 Chevrolet Suburban.
The driver of the stopped 2025 Chevrolet Suburban was identified as 50-year-old Pankaj R. Bakshi of Floral Park, New York.
Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene before Bakshi was transported to Greenwich Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police tell Hudson Valley Post.
The unnamed driver of the second Chevrolet Suburban was treated for minor injuries and released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police tell Hudson Valley Post that "additional information will be released as it becomes available."
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