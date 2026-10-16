Treasurer Stole $212,00 From Non-Profits In The Hudson Valley
A treasurer from the Hudson Valley confessed to stealing $212,000 from local non-profits.
The investigation started back in late 2024 when the non-profits reported the missing funds.
Treasurer Pleads Guilty To Stealing Funds From Non-Profits
Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy tells Hudson Valley Post that Mark Kenny, a now-former Putnam County resident, confessed to stealing $212,000 from the Garrison Fish and Game Club and the Catfish Pond Association.
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Both are non-profits located in Garrison, New York. Kenny served as treasurer for both organizations.
Kenny pleaded guilty to the entirety of the indictment pending against him, which included two counts of grand larceny in the second degree, and one count of falsifying business records in the first degree.
From Garrison, Now Lives In Orange County, New York
He lived in Garrison at the time of his arrest, but has since moved to Orange County, New York, officials say.
Police began an investigation in late December of 2024 after members of the Catfish Pond Association and the Garrison Fish and Game Club reported suspected thefts to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Club members alleged that Kenny "systematically stole organizational funds over several years."
A police investigation determined that Kenny stole a combined total of $212,000 from the two organizations over a four-year period, officials tell Hudson Valley Post.
Kenny is scheduled to be on January 26, 2027.
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