5.2 Million More New Yorkers Could Soon Find Money In The Mail

Millions of New Yorkers have received their energy rebate checks, and millions more will be arriving in mailboxes very soon.

Energy rebate checks are still on their way to millions of New Yorkers.

3 Million New Yorkers Received Energy Rebate Checks

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On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that 3 million New Yorkers have already received their energy rebate checks of up to $200, with another 5.2 million checks being sent in coming weeks.

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“As Trump and Washington Republicans keep driving up the cost of gas and utilities, I’m focused on helping New Yorkers keep more money in their pockets,” Governor Hochul said.

Checks started getting mailed out on Sept. 21 and will continue through the end of December.

Who’s Eligible for a POWER Check?

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You are eligible for a rebate credit check if, for tax year 2024, you:

Filed a timely New York State Resident Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2024

Were a full-time resident of New York State for Tax Year 2024.

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds; and

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return

There's no official timeline or way to search for when your check will arrive, if eligible. But if you qualify, one day you'll open up your mailbox and find your rebate check.

“Our energy rebate checks are just one of many ways we’re helping families address rising costs – along with our ratepayer protection plan, enrolling more New Yorkers in utility bill discount programs, expanding access to affordable childcare, expanding the child tax credit, delivering middle-class tax cuts, and more," Hochul added.

How Much Should You Expect?

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How much money you'll get depends on your filing status and 2024 state tax return data.

Joint filers (income under $150,000): $200

Joint filers (income between $150,000 and $300,000): $150

Single filers (income under $150,000): $100

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