Celebrated Craft Cocktail Bar Saying Goodbye To The Hudson Valley

One of the Hudson Valley's most celebrated craft cocktail bars is closing its doors for good. But you still have time for one last drink.

Lone Wolf Cocktail Bar In Kingston Is Closing After Three Years

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Lone Wolf, the rum-obsessed tiki bar and cocktail destination in Kingston's Midtown Arts District, announced it will permanently close on Sunday, November 15th.

Owners Anton Kinloch and Lisa Dy, who previously ran Fuchsia Tiki Bar in New Paltz, shared the news directly with their community in a heartfelt message that was as honest as the bar itself always

was.

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They say they got ambitious, stretched too thin, but never lost sight of what they originally set out to be, even as the business drifted from it.

"When we opened, the idea was simple," the owners wrote. "We wanted a small, dedicated cocktail bar in Kingston: a place serious about technique, generous with what we know about spirits, and unapologetically obsessed with rum and all things tiki."

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That original vision expanded into a full kitchen, an extensive dinner menu, and full-service restaurant operations, something the owners now describe as a stretch too far.

"Running a full restaurant put tremendous strain on us, both financially and logistically," they wrote. "That's a lesson we're taking to heart: know who you are, and stay true to it."

Lone Wolf opened in late 2023 at 240 Foxhall Avenue in Kingston.

It quickly earned recognition from regional publications including Hudson Valley Magazine and built a loyal following of regulars who drove from well outside Kingston for its spirit-forward cocktails and genuine hospitality.

The owners made a point of thanking their staff and their regulars in the closing announcement, calling the bar's four walls home because of the people who filled them.

If you haven't been or want to say goodbye, you have until November 15th.

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