New York Governor Responds To Elementary School Shooting

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is demanding federal action following a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school.

The shooting in Oregon left four people dead, including three children.

Hochul Demands Action After Elementary School Shooting

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland, Getty Images Mathieu Lewis-Rolland, Getty Images

Police confirmed that three children and one teacher are dead after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in central Oregon Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend after they received a 911 call around 1 pm local time.

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The ages of the three deceased children are five, eight, and 11, according to authorities. Two other people, a teacher and a student, were injured. Reports say both have "critical injuries."

The suspected shooter is dead after being shot by a bystander who followed the shooter into the school and pursued him. The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Bend, Oregon.

There's been no word yet on a possible motive.

Hochul Releases Fiery Statement

Mathieu Lewis-Rolland, Getty Images Mathieu Lewis-Rolland, Getty Images

Responding to the tragedy, Governor Hochul issued a fiery statement asking how many more babies have to die before Washington stands up to the gun lobby.

"At least four people murdered at an elementary school in Oregon. Three of them children," she stated. "Three kids who should have come home to their families tonight. How many more of our babies have to die before Washington finally finds the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and put our children first?"

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