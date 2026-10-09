Hudson Valley Poll Has Gov. Hochul Extending Lead Over Long Island Challenger

A new poll based in the Hudson Valley has Gov. Kathy Hochul extending her lead over her Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman in the governor's race.

Marist Poll Has Hochul Extending Lead Over Blakeman When Compared To Siena Poll

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

The new Marist poll, released on Wednesday, shows Governor Hochul with an 11-point lead over the Nassau County executive in the race for New York's governor.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Marist poll shows Hochul getting 53 percent support while Blakeman gets 42 percent. That's a similar lead in 2022 when Hochul led Lee Zeldin by ten points. Hochul went on to defeat Zeldin by six points.

The most recent Siena University poll, from Sept. 23, had Hochul with a 9-point lead, 50 percent to 41 percent.

Regional Breakdown: Where Hochul Or Blakeman Is Leading

Samuel Corum, Getty Images Samuel Corum, Getty Images

Hochul maintains a massive lead in New York City, 69 percent to 43 percent.

Blakeman leads 51 percent to 43 percent in Upstate New York. The poll shows Blakeman with a seven-point lead among independents.

The two candidates remain tied in a 48 percent dead heat within the metro suburbs, which includes Blakeman's region of Long Island.

A gender gap also exists, with women favoring Hochul and men favoring Blakeman.

Overall, 69 percent of voters believe Hochul will get re-elected.

Voters Give Democrats Advantage In Local Congress Races Due To Trump

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

The poll is also giving most Democrats running for Congress a double-digit lead, 55 percent to 42 percent. 44 percent of New York voters say their vote for Congress is mainly a vote against President Trump.

Registered voters polled also gave President Trump just a 38 percent approval rating.

Election Day is less than one month away.

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

The Most Liberal Places To Live In New York State