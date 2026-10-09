The Hudson Valley Just Said Goodbye To Many Beloved Restaurants

The Hudson Valley region has experienced a wave of notable restaurant closures in recent days, spanning both the lower and upper counties.

The Hudson Valley has lost a wave of beloved restaurants over the past 30 days, from James Beard-nominated destinations to decades-old neighborhood staples.

It's Been A Rough Month For Hudson Valley Restaurants. Here's Every Recent Closure.

My Father's House Southern Cuisine, Nyack

Is permanently closing October 10, with the owners citing rising operational, food, and energy costs. The soul food spot had become a go-to destination in Rockland County.

Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant, White Plains

Sean Zanni, Getty Images Sean Zanni, Getty Images

Closed September 30. The restaurant, opened by the actor and playwright in May 2021, lasted just over five years in Westchester County.

Chip City Cookies, West Nyack

Closed October 2 following a company-wide shutdown of all locations. The popular cookie chain had been a fixture at Palisades Center.

Vela Kitchen, Pleasantville

Quietly shuttered this fall after nine years on Washington Avenue, marking the end of a run that made it one of the more well-regarded spots in northern Westchester.

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Lil' Deb's Oasis, Hudson

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Is serving its final meals October 12 after a decade-long run that earned it national recognition. The Washington Post called it "one of America's most important restaurants," and it received a James Beard Award nomination. This one stings for the food community.

Tito Santana Taqueria, Beacon

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Closed in late September after years on Main Street. The location was taken over October 1 by Tlahco Taqueria, expanding from its Pleasant Valley home base.

It has been a tough stretch. If there's a silver lining, several of these spaces are expected to be taken over by new operators. But for regulars of these spots, the losses are real.

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