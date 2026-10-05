New York Cookie Chain Suddenly Closes All Stores

A surprise shutdown of what had been a growing New York-based cookie company is upsetting many New Yorkers.
Cookie chain Chip City shut down all its stores in New York, New Jersey, and Texas this week.
Chip City Suddenly Closes All Locations
Now-former employees say the closures came without any warning. Hundreds of its former cookie makers, including in the Hudson Valley, are out of work.
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On October 1 and 2, 2026, the popular cookie chain shocked employees and customers alike by permanently shutting down its remaining storefronts with virtually no advance notice.
Days before the shutdown, co-founder and former CEO Peter Phillips filed a lawsuit against the business.
The lawsuit stemmed from a dispute over unpaid compensation and the control of more than $640,000 in Small Business Administration loans.
The company confirmed its shutdown in a statement Friday, blaming "significant macroeconomic headwinds." Customers say that translates as "pricey cookies in the 2026 economy."
Where Chip City Closed Locations Across New York
Hudson Valley
- Palisades Center (West Nyack)
Manhattan
- Carnegie Hill: 1293 Madison Ave
- Chelsea: 251 W 23rd St
- Rockefeller Center: 30 Rockefeller Plaza (Concourse Level)
- Tribeca: 325 Greenwich St
- Upper East Side: 1568 2nd Ave
- Upper West Side: 2227 Broadway
- West Village: 45 1/2 8th Ave
Queens
- Astoria (The Original Shop): 30-06 34th St
- Astoria (Ditmars): 22-04 31st St
- Bayside: 41-19 Bell Blvd
- Forest Hills: 72-34 Austin St
- Long Island City: 23-10 Jackson Ave
- Sunnyside: 43-41 Queens Blvd
Brooklyn
- Carroll Gardens: 288 Smith St
- Park Slope: 314 5th Ave
- Williamsburg: 123 N 4th St
The Bronx
- Mall At Bay Plaza
Long Island
- East Northport: 3060 Jericho Turnpike
- Garden City: 951 Franklin Ave
- Merrick: 2174 Merrick Rd
- North Babylon: 1148 Deer Park Ave
- Oceanside: 3185 Long Beach Rd
- Woodbury: 7955 Jericho Turnpike
Founded In Queens, New York
Chip City was founded in Astoria, Queens, in 2017. Its reputation and expansion were helped in large part by social media.
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Gallery Credit: Nick Northern