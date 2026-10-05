New York Cookie Chain Suddenly Closes All Stores

A surprise shutdown of what had been a growing New York-based cookie company is upsetting many New Yorkers.

Cookie chain Chip City shut down all its stores in New York, New Jersey, and Texas this week.

Chip City Suddenly Closes All Locations

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Now-former employees say the closures came without any warning. Hundreds of its former cookie makers, including in the Hudson Valley, are out of work.

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On October 1 and 2, 2026, the popular cookie chain shocked employees and customers alike by permanently shutting down its remaining storefronts with virtually no advance notice.

Days before the shutdown, co-founder and former CEO Peter Phillips filed a lawsuit against the business.

The lawsuit stemmed from a dispute over unpaid compensation and the control of more than $640,000 in Small Business Administration loans.

The company confirmed its shutdown in a statement Friday, blaming "significant macroeconomic headwinds." Customers say that translates as "pricey cookies in the 2026 economy."

Where Chip City Closed Locations Across New York

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Hudson Valley

Palisades Center (West Nyack)

Manhattan

Carnegie Hill: 1293 Madison Ave

Chelsea: 251 W 23rd St

Rockefeller Center: 30 Rockefeller Plaza (Concourse Level)

Tribeca: 325 Greenwich St

Upper East Side: 1568 2nd Ave

Upper West Side: 2227 Broadway

West Village: 45 1/2 8th Ave

Queens

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Astoria (The Original Shop): 30-06 34th St

Astoria (Ditmars): 22-04 31st St

Bayside: 41-19 Bell Blvd

Forest Hills: 72-34 Austin St

Long Island City: 23-10 Jackson Ave

Sunnyside: 43-41 Queens Blvd

Brooklyn

Carroll Gardens: 288 Smith St

Park Slope: 314 5th Ave

Williamsburg: 123 N 4th St

The Bronx

Mall At Bay Plaza

Long Island

East Northport: 3060 Jericho Turnpike

Garden City: 951 Franklin Ave

Merrick: 2174 Merrick Rd

North Babylon: 1148 Deer Park Ave

Oceanside: 3185 Long Beach Rd

Woodbury: 7955 Jericho Turnpike

Founded In Queens, New York

Chip City was founded in Astoria, Queens, in 2017. Its reputation and expansion were helped in large part by social media.

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