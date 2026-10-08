Oscar-Nominated Actor Suddenly Closes All New York Restaurants

An Oscar-nominated actor's highly anticipated Hudson Valley restaurant is now closed.

In late 2020, Hudson Valley Post reported Chazz Palminteri was in the final stages of opening a restaurant on Main Street in White Plains.

Chazz Palminteri Opened Up White Plains, New York Restaurant In 2021

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

Months later, in May 2021, Hudson Valley Post dropped the news that his Westchester County location was finally opening on Saturday, May 15, 2021. He didn't say why it took so long to open, but blamed the COVID pandemic.

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The actor who's known for his Academy Award-nominated role for Best Supporting Actor in Bullets over Broadway, A Bronx Tale, The Usual Suspects, and Analyze This lives in Bedford, New York.

In 2015, he opened Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant in New York City. Following the success of that restaurant, he expanded the business into the Lower Hudson Valley.

Both Locations Are Suddenly Closed for Good

Sean Zanni, Getty Images Sean Zanni, Getty Images

Hudson Valley Post learned that the White Plains location suddenly closed for good on Sept. 30. While doing research, I learned the original Midtown Manhattan location also officially shut its doors on the same date.

The closures marked the end of the brand's licensing partnership with the actor

The eateries were famous for a "humongous" Chicken Parmigiana for two. It was so big they literally serve it on a pizza tray. Other big hits include the grilled octopus and lobster ravioli.

They also host a $55 3-course Pasta Night every Sunday evening, and the bar featured Chazz’s own BIVI Vodka, the first craft Sicilian vodka, which anchored cocktails like the Sicilian Sunset.

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