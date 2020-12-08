Oscar Nominee To Open Restaurant in Lower Hudson Valley

An Oscar nominee from the Lower Hudson Valley with a hit New York City restaurant is opening up a restaurant in the Mid-Hudson region.

Around 2015, Chazz Palminteri of Westchester County opened Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant in midtown Manhattan. One year later his hit movie, A Bronx Tale became a Broadway play so he moved his restaurant, which features Frank Sinatra-inspired martinis, to 46th street.

"The new location at the Cambria Hotel (46th Street) allows theatergoers to pair a showing of A Bronx Tale with a ‘taste of the story,’ a great lunch, dinner and brunch spot with access to almost every subway line and an excellent respite from the hustle and bustle of 46th Street," the eatery writes on its website.

The actor who's known for his Academy Award-nominated role for Best Supporting Actor in Bullets over Broadway, A Bronx Tale, The Usual Suspects, Analyze This and more now has plans to open up a second location in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Chazz Palminteri Restaurant and Pizza is set to open on Main Street in White Plains. An opening date hasn't been set, but the restaurant's website states it's "coming soon."

Palminteri lives in Bedford. His Westchester County restaurant was once home to Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza at 264 Main Street in White Plains.