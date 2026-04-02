Massive Population Surge Hits This Hudson Valley, New York County

While other areas are shrinking, this local powerhouse just hit its highest population ever recorded. Find out what's driving the move.

One county in the Hudson Valley experienced the largest population increase in all of New York State.

Westchester County's Population is Growing

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According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Westchester County experienced the largest numeric population increase in New York State between 2024 and 2025.

The newly released numbers put Westchester County’s population at 1,015,743 residents, marking an increase of 6,578 people in just one year.

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Westchester officials tell Hudson Valley Post that the number is the highest population ever recorded for Westchester County, and the largest gain of any county in New York State during the timeframe.

“People are choosing Westchester – not just to visit, but to live, build families, and invest in their future. When we create housing opportunities and vibrant neighborhoods, people come – and they stay. This jump underscores the County’s continued growth and strength as a place to live, work, and raise a family," County Executive Ken Jenkins said

Reasons For Jump

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Drivers of the growth include new housing and natural births.

Westchester's new housing projects, particularly in cities like New Rochelle and White Plains, have begun registering in population counts.

Plus, there were roughly 3,200 more births than deaths in the county during this period.

Recent data shows that 24 counties gained population while 38 lost residents.

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The data, released as part of the Census Bureau’s annual Population and Housing Unit Estimates program, track population changes from April 1, 2020, through July 1, 2025. Each annual release incorporates updated data on births, deaths, and migration patterns to provide the most current snapshot of population trends.

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