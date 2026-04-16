New York Job Offers Massive Salary To Have Dogs Lick Your Face

This might be one of the strangest job postings you will see all year. It might also be one of the most fun.

A company in New York is offering up to $1,000 an hour for someone willing to get very close to dogs and, yes, smell their breath.

New York Business Looking For Dog Breath Sniffer

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New York City-based Spot & Tango makes a dental chew product for dogs called PupGum. It's looking to hire what it calls a “Dog Breath Sniffer” to help promote its gum.

The role involves going out around New York City and testing how dogs’ breath smells, for up to $1,000 an hour. Yes really.

"As PupGum's Dog Breath Sniffer, you’ll be responsible for filtering for the best (and worst) smelling dog breath in the city. We need someone brave, bold, and nosy (literally) to get up close and personal with NYC’s finest canines," Spot And Tango states in its job listing.

Whoever is hired will be getting up close with dogs at parks and events, taking detailed notes, and rating everything from fresh breath to what they describe as “eau de garbage.”

You would also help create what they call a “funk-o-meter” to track how bad or good the breath really is and run competitive analysis.

Why This Job Exists

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The company says the goal is to improve canine dental health and create products that actually work. Dog breath is a real issue for a lot of pet owners, and this is their way of testing results in the real world.

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The position is based in New York City and is listed as a contractor role. The company is also promising “unlimited dog cuddles."

The job listing states the pay is up to $1,000 an hour, but it's unclear how many hours a day you'll work, how many days a week you'll work, or for how long you'll be employed.

What They Are Looking For

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You do not need a college degree in dog breath. But you do need a strong sense of smell and a willingness to be honest, even if the results are not pretty.

You also must love dogs and not mind getting up close and personal with their faces.

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The ideal candidate would have a soft heart, thick skin, a strong nose, and a face dogs want to lick!

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