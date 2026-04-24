25 Percent Of New York Hospitals At Risk Of Closure

A new report warns that about 25 percent of New York hospitals could face closures or service cuts.

The report is raising serious concerns about the future of hospitals across New York, with warnings that roughly a quarter of facilities could face closures, layoffs, or reduced services in the coming years.

Concerns Around Medicaid Cuts Approved By Trump White House

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According to the consumer watchdog group Public Citizen, about 45 hospitals in New York are now considered “at risk.”

These hospitals are at risk because of Medicaid cuts approved in Washington as part of a broader federal tax and spending package. The changes are expected to reduce more than $900 billion in Medicaid and CHIP funding nationwide over the next decade, officials say.

The "at-risk" label was given to hospitals that rely heavily on Medicaid funding while already operating at a financial loss or near break-even levels.

45 hospitals in New York At Risk Of Closing

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Hospital groups warn the changes could impact care for all patients, not just those on Medicaid. Below are the hospitals in New York with the "At-Risk" Label from Public Citizen

Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany

Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira

Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville

Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis

Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg

Clifton-Fine Hospital, Star Lake

Columbia Memorial Hospital, Hudson

Cuba Memorial Hospital, Cuba

Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo

Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris

Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern

Kaleida Health, Buffalo

Margaretville Hospital, Margaretville

Montefiore Nyack Hospital, Nyack

Mount Vernon Hospital, Mount Vernon

Nathan Littauer Hospital, Gloversville

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Newark

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Niagara Falls

Rochester General Hospital, Rochester

Rome Memorial Hospital, Rome

Schuyler Hospital, Montour Falls

Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo

St. James Hospital, Hornell

St. John's Riverside Hospital, Yonkers

St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh

St. Mary's Healthcare, Amsterdam

UHS Hospitals, Binghamton

Unity Hospital of Rochester, Greece

Metropolitan Hospital Center

Harlem Hospital Center

Brookdale Hospital Medical Center

Wyckoff Medical Center

The Brooklyn Hospital Center

Maimonides Medical Center

Mount Sinai St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital

Mount Sinai Hospital

Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island

NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

Staten Island University Hospital

New York Eye and Ear Infirmary

Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre

Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow

Stony Brook University Hospital

State hospital leaders estimate the cuts could cost New York facilities more than $13 billion a year and lead to tens of thousands of job losses.

The Healthcare Association of New York State says about half of the state’s hospitals are already operating in the red, making the situation even more fragile.

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