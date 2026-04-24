25 Percent Of New York Hospitals At Risk Of Closure
A new report warns that about 25 percent of New York hospitals could face closures or service cuts.
The report is raising serious concerns about the future of hospitals across New York, with warnings that roughly a quarter of facilities could face closures, layoffs, or reduced services in the coming years.
Concerns Around Medicaid Cuts Approved By Trump White House
According to the consumer watchdog group Public Citizen, about 45 hospitals in New York are now considered “at risk.”
These hospitals are at risk because of Medicaid cuts approved in Washington as part of a broader federal tax and spending package. The changes are expected to reduce more than $900 billion in Medicaid and CHIP funding nationwide over the next decade, officials say.
The "at-risk" label was given to hospitals that rely heavily on Medicaid funding while already operating at a financial loss or near break-even levels.
45 hospitals in New York At Risk Of Closing
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Hospital groups warn the changes could impact care for all patients, not just those on Medicaid. Below are the hospitals in New York with the "At-Risk" Label from Public Citizen
- Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville
- Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis
- Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg
- Clifton-Fine Hospital, Star Lake
- Columbia Memorial Hospital, Hudson
- Cuba Memorial Hospital, Cuba
- Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris
- Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern
- Kaleida Health, Buffalo
- Margaretville Hospital, Margaretville
- Montefiore Nyack Hospital, Nyack
- Mount Vernon Hospital, Mount Vernon
- Nathan Littauer Hospital, Gloversville
- Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Newark
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Niagara Falls
- Rochester General Hospital, Rochester
- Rome Memorial Hospital, Rome
- Schuyler Hospital, Montour Falls
- Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo
- St. James Hospital, Hornell
- St. John's Riverside Hospital, Yonkers
- St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh
- St. Mary's Healthcare, Amsterdam
- UHS Hospitals, Binghamton
- Unity Hospital of Rochester, Greece
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Wyckoff Medical Center
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre
- Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow
- Stony Brook University Hospital
State hospital leaders estimate the cuts could cost New York facilities more than $13 billion a year and lead to tens of thousands of job losses.
The Healthcare Association of New York State says about half of the state’s hospitals are already operating in the red, making the situation even more fragile.
These 5 New York Hospitals Earn Perfect 5-Star Rating
Below are the hospitals in New York The Leapfrog Group awarded failing or near-failing grades as well as a perfect "A" grade.
Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near Failing Grades
These New York Hospitals Earn "A" Grades