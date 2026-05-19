Massive Ghost Gun Factory Busted At New York Felon’s Home

This might be the most bizarre evidence list we've ever seen, featuring 3D-printed silencers, AR-style ghost guns, and live wild animals.

New York State Police reports a three-time convicted felon, currently on probation, was arrested by New York State Police after an investigation determined he was manufacturing and selling ghost guns.

Convicted Felon Accused of Making Ghost Guns

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On Sunday, members of the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit and Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested 37-year-old Adam C. Rowe of Truxton after a search warrant was executed at his residence.

Police allege that Rowe possessed multiple firearms and utilized 3D printers to manufacture firearms components. Investigators also determined that he was manufacturing ghost guns and selling them.

"As a convicted felon currently on probation, Rowe is prohibited from possessing firearms," New York State Police says.

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According to police, the following items were seized:

.22 caliber AR-style ghost gun with a detachable loaded 10-round magazine

Loaded .38 caliber revolver

9mm 3D-printed ghost handgun with a Taurus upper assembly

3D-printed lower receiver

3D-printed suppressor

High-capacity 5.56 caliber magazine

Three 3D printers

Numerous spools of 3D printing filament

Crossbow

Numerous 3D-printed gun parts

Numerous gun parts

Three raccoons

One opossum

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During the course of the investigation, it was determined that two children had been left alone by Rowe and 22-year-old Angela G. Dennis in a vehicle where the children had access to an illegal, unsecured, loaded firearm.

The New York State Police Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit (CTIU) and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) also helped with the investigation. Rowe was charged by the New York State Police with the following crimes:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree (loaded firearm), a class “C” felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (previous conviction), a class “D” felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (three or more firearms), a class “D” felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (assault weapon), a class “D” felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (silencer), a class “D” felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree (ammunition feeding device), a class “D” felony

Gunsmith Fails to Serialize Firearm, Frame or Receiver, a class “E” felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree (ghost gun), a misdemeanor

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition Feeding Device, a misdemeanor

Failure to Safely Store Firearms in the 1st degree, a misdemeanor

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor

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Additional charges are pending through the DEC related to the possession of wild animals.

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