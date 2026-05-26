Why New York Republicans Are Pushing to Suspend Gas Taxes

New York Republicans want Gov. Hochul to act quickly to save New Yorkers money at the pump.

This week, the New York State Senate Republican Conference wrote a letter to Governor Hochul urging her to suspend the state taxes on motor fuel and diesel.

Republicans Want Gas Tax Suspension

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According to Senate Republicans, suspending the tax would save New Yorkers 16 cents per gallon.

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"Suspending the tax would provide an estimated $0.16 per gallon cost savings to New York households who are struggling with the cost of gas prices at the pump and diesel prices indirectly through increasing prices of consumer goods," lawmakers told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Officials in the Hudson Valley, including Dutchess, Onondaga, Rockland, Putnam, and Ulster counties, have already adopted sales tax reductions when purchasing gas.

According to AAA, as of May 26, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel in New York is $4.59. That's an increase of over 40 cents a gallon in the past month.

One year ago, on this date, New Yorkers were $3.13 a gallon.

What Letter To Hochul Reads

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The letter to Hochul reads:

The last time gasoline prices in New York reached $5 per gallon, during the Biden Administration, the State implemented a temporary fuel tax holiday that you [Governor Hochul] strongly supported. At the time you stated:

‘Fuel prices have surged in recent months, hurting working families and small businesses the most and it is critical that we provide New Yorkers relief by suspending certain fuel taxes for the next seven months, New York is providing $609 million in direct relief to New Yorkers – a critical lifeline for those who need it the most.’

In 2022, the State estimated the fuel tax suspension provided a reduction of at least $0.16 per gallon statewide.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

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