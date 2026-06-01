Contagious, Explosive Vomiting Virus Is Raging Across New York
Health experts are puzzled that a contagious virus that typically peaks in the winter is still spreading at "high levels" in New York.
National wastewater data is showing that a vomiting virus is spreading at alarming levels in many states.
Vomiting Virus Spreading In New York
WastewaterSCAN, which monitors activity in sewage samples, shows that norovirus is spreading at high levels in around 20 states, including New York.
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The virus that's known for its sudden vomiting and diarrhea typically peaks in the winter, but it remains at high levels deep into the spring.
Experts say this shocking surge is being driven by emerging, highly contagious variants. The virus can spread easily because fewer people have immunity to these mutated variants.
LIST: Norovirus Symptoms
LIST: Norovirus Symptoms
Gallery Credit: CANVA
Symptoms typically develop 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Symptoms include:
- Vomiting (that's described as sudden and explosive)
- Diarrhea (described as watery)
- Nausea
- Stomach cramping
- Sometimes fever
How To Try and Protect Yourself
There are a few ways in which you can protect yourself or others.
Wash Your Hands Thoroughly: Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Experts add that hand sanitizer is typically ineffective against norovirus.
Clean Surfaces: The virus can live on surfaces for weeks! Most standard cleaners are ineffective. Use bleach-based cleaners to disinfect contaminated areas. Bathrooms and kitchens are the most common areas.
Isolate If Sick: If you are sick, you should stay home and avoid contact with others for at least two days after symptoms have completely stopped.
Norovirus Symptoms New Yorkers Need To Beware Of
Norovirus Symptoms New Yorkers Need To Beware Of
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas