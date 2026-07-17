Update On When Toxic Canadian Wildfire Smoke Leaves New York

New Yorkers should see some smoke relief, but sadly it's only short-term relief as the forecast calls for rain with a side of smoke.

If you are stepping outside Friday morning hoping for a break from the thick Canadian haze, local weather expert Ben Noll says we are finally in for some short-term relief.

Smokey Skies Should Clear Up On Friday

David Dee Delgado, Getty Images David Dee Delgado, Getty Images

Some welcome relief is on the way for our hazy skies, but we are not out of the woods for the weekend.

A brief shift in the winds Friday is expected to push the worst of the wildfire smoke south of our region, giving the Hudson Valley a much-needed breather.

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"On Friday, smoke is predicted to blow away, south of the region. While it engulfs the Mid-Atlantic, the Northeast and New England will probably get a break," Noll wrote on Facebook.

Noll also warns there's a chance smoke could filter back into the area on Friday as weather patterns always change.

Smoke Should Return On Saturday

Pierre Crom, Getty Images Pierre Crom, Getty Images

Unfortunately, that relief is expected to be short-lived. Noll warns that changing winds will again blow it back north into our area.

To make matters worse, incoming rain on Saturday may actually drag the smoke down toward the ground.

Noll's Saturday prediction? Plan on "rain with a side of smoke."

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke If you’re in Utica, Herkimer, or anywhere across the Mohawk Valley, here’s how to protect your lungs (and your sanity) on smoky days: Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me. Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Unbelievable Time Lapse of Wildfire Smoke Consuming New York City