$20,000 Reward In Hudson Valley’s Most Brutal Unsolved Murder

It's been 18 years since one of the Hudson Valley's most brutal unsolved murders. Police are hoping a new tip can finally bring justice, with a $20,000 reward now offered.

Ulster Town Police are asking the public for new information as the 18th anniversary of the murder of Michael Kleinman approaches this Saturday.

This case remains one of Ulster County's most brutal unsolved homicides.

Police Need Help In 18-Year-Old Cold Case

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On July 25, 2008, the 59-year-old Kerhonkson resident's dismembered and charred remains were discovered inside his torched gray 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

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Investigators believe he was killed elsewhere before his killer or killers transported his body and truck to East Kingston and set it on fire.

"Police are asking anyone who may have seen a 2004 Nissan pick-up truck, NY registration plate CGE 5199, color light grey (similar to the one pictured), in the Ulster County area on 7/25/08, to please call the Ulster Police," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post.

$20,000 Reward Being Offered

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Despite the passage of 18 years, local police continue to treat the murder as an active cold case, having reported a few new investigative leads within the last year.

Police say the investigation remains active and believe someone may still have information that could help solve this case.

A $20,000 Reward is being offered for information that leads to the killer's conviction. All calls will be kept confidential, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ulster Police Department at (845) 382-1111 or e-mail the information to: nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov

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