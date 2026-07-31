Mega Millions Luckiest Numbers Uncovered For New Yorkers

Trying to win the next Mega Millions jackpot? Experts say these numbers have hit more often than the rest.

With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring past $800 million this week, New Yorkers were trying to figure out which numbers to play. A new analysis from Action Network may have the answer.

Here Are The Luckiest Numbers To Play

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The sports betting and gambling research site reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about its new study.

Action Network ranked every number in the current Mega Millions game not by how many times it has been drawn overall, but by how often it actually hits relative to how many chances it has had.

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Experts say that difference matters much more than you might think.

Why Hit Rate Beats Total Draws

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The most commonly drawn number in Mega Millions history is 20, which has appeared more times than any other ball going back to 2010. But when you judge each number by its hit rate, 20 drops all the way to 16th place.

The reason, numbers that have been in the game longer have had more opportunities to be drawn, so counting total appearances rewards age, not luck.

"People chase the numbers that have come up the most, but that usually just means they have been in the game the longest," he said. "Judge every number by how often it hits relative to its chances and 10 comes out on top in the current game, 30% above average. It won't change anyone's odds on Friday, only how many people they would split with," Action Network Research Analyst Gautham Marthandan told Hudson Valley Post.

The Luckiest Numbers In The Current Game

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Since Mega Millions changed its format in October 2017, here are the top 10 luckiest numbers ranked by hit rate across 906 draws.

Number 10 is the luckiest, hitting 30% more often than average.

Number 17 comes in second at 25% above average.

Number 31 ranks third at 22% above average.

Number 3 is fourth at 19% above average.

Numbers 14, 38, and 42 are tied for fifth through seventh, each hitting 17% above average.

Numbers 11 and 43 are tied at 14% above average.

Number 8 rounds out the top ten at 13% above average.

The Dream Ticket

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Based purely on hit rate, Action Network's recommended Mega Millions ticket is 10, 11, 17, 20, and 31, with 9 as the Mega Ball.

A winning ticket for the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot was sold on Tuesday in Florida. Second prize winners were sold in New York and New Jersey.

New Version Of Mega Millions Hits New York State Below are changes to Mega Millions that are now in effect.

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