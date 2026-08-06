7 Children Injured, 1 Critical After Minivan Crash In The Hudson Valley

One child remains in critical condition following a severe single-car crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

The investigation continues into a car crash on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County that left nine people injured.

Nine Injured Following Crash On Palisades Parkway

1010 Wins 1010 Wins

New York State Police initially said it happened around one p.m. on Monday near Exit 11 on the southbound lanes in the Town of Ramapo. It was a single-car crash involving a Toyota Sienna, with video showing the bumper smashed up and the airbags deployed.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Nine occupants were hospitalized and sustained a variety of injuries with different severities.

More Information Released

1010 Wins 1010 Wins

In an update, State Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Aryeh Spitzer of Monsey. Spitzer was driving a minivan carrying nine people, including seven children from the Legadel School in Chestnut Ridge, when the vehicle veered into the median and struck a tree.

The children ranged in age from 5 to 10. A 23-year-old man from Spring Valley was also on board the bus.

Eight occupants were rushed to Westchester Medical Center.

One Child Fighting For Their Life

1010 Wins 1010 Wins

Authorities report one child is fighting for their life and is in critical but stable condition, while the remaining six children and two adult passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

New York State Police Asks For Help

State Police are asking any witnesses to contact investigators. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Haverstraw at (845) 344-5300.

The New York School Districts With The Worst Graduation Rates

These 14 New York School Districts Have 100% Graduation Rates

These 14 New York School Districts Have 100% Graduation Rates