Mysterious New York Connection Emerges In Penn State Cocaine Ring

The alleged Penn State cocaine trafficking ring has major ties to New York

A major cocaine trafficking operation centered around Penn State University was making regular runs to New York to supply drugs that were then cut, packaged, and sold inside two fraternity houses on campus, according to Pennsylvania's Attorney General.

Penn State Cocaine Ring Made Regular Trips To New York To Supply Drugs To Fraternities

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Fourteen people have been charged in connection with the operation, including 13 who were Penn State students at the time of the alleged conduct in 2023 and 2024.

According to the investigation and a statewide grand jury presentment, the two main suppliers of the organization, Agostino Abbatiello, 24, and Thomas Robinson, were making regular trips to Philadelphia and New York City to purchase large quantities of cocaine.

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They then brought the drugs back to Penn State's State College campus, where they were cut and packaged primarily inside the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses before being distributed mainly to Penn State students.

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Abbatiello is 24 and lives in New York. He initially failed to appear for his arraignment Monday, surrendered Tuesday morning, and was denied bail by a district judge.

What Prosecutors Are Saying

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday described the operation as coordinated and highly profitable, with the drug trade woven directly into fraternity life.

"This was a coordinated and highly profitable drug-trafficking crew revolving around two senior members of the fraternities, other fraternity brothers, and pledges," Sunday said. "According to the evidence uncovered, cutting and packaging cocaine was, for some pledges, an indoctrination into the fraternities."

The Charges

Abbatiello, from Westbury, Long Island, Robinson, Mohammed Hurabi, and Lars Zeepvat face the most serious charges, including felony corrupt organizations, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and related offenses.

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A fifth defendant, Robert Zanolla, 24, from Manhasset, Long Island, is charged with felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility along with related misdemeanors.

Eight other student-age defendants face misdemeanor charges of possession and paraphernalia. They are Liam Smith, Michael Brogno, Kaden Howe, Connor Hurleigh, Seth Beardsley, Kyle Ridpath, Daniel Price, and Charles Wiseman.

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The 14th defendant is Paul Robinson, Thomas Robinson's father, who is charged with felony tampering and hindering apprehension after allegedly taking steps to conceal evidence, including a safe containing drugs and cash, to obstruct the investigation.

At least four of the charged individuals are current Penn State students, officials confirmed after an initial press event misstated the number. Investigators used a variety of tactics to track the operation, with most payments made in cash or through payment apps.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

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