Hudson Valley Teacher Arrested After Troubling Incident With Nonverbal Students

A Hudson Valley teacher has been arrested after state police investigated an alleged incident involving two nonverbal students.

State police were called to Abilities First in Dutchess County after an incident involving two nonverbal students. Now, a teacher is facing criminal charges.

Teacher Arrested Following Incident at Abilities First In Dutchess County, New York

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Abilities First is a nonprofit organization in the Hudson Valley that serves the needs of over 1,300 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

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New York State Police announced the arrest of 54-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed from Hyde Park, New York on Monday. State Police started an investigation into the teacher's alleged actions earlier this month.

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Rhinebeck responded to Abilities First, located in the Town of Hyde Park, following a report of an incident involving a staff member and students on Wednesday, August 5.

Accused Of Pinching Two Nonverbal Students

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Police allege that Mohmand "pinched two nonverbal students."

As a result of the investigation, Mohammed was arrested on Friday, August 14 and charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Mohammed was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Hyde Park Court later this month.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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