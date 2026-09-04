World’s Biggest Fish Seen In New York For The 1st Time Since 1935

Whale watchers in New York got a whole lot more than they bargained for this week. Two endangered whale sharks have been spotted in a rare sighting off the New York coast.

Endangered Whale Sharks Spotted In New York

Chris St. Lawrence Via Facebook Chris St. Lawrence Via Facebook

Two endangered whale sharks, the world's largest fish, estimated at 20 tons each, surfaced right alongside the Brooklyn-based American Princess cruise ship about 100 miles off the New York coast, giving passengers an up-close look at the gentle giants that few people ever get to see.

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The last notable whale shark sighting in the area dates back to August 1935, when a 32-foot shark was caught by commercial fishermen near Fire Island Inlet.

This week's encounter happened during a 24-hour offshore wildlife trip inside Hudson Canyon, a large deep-sea gorge located about 100 miles southeast of the city.

Chris St. Lawrence Via Facebook Chris St. Lawrence Via Facebook

In a funny coincidence, it occurred one day after International Whale Shark Day.

Chris St. Lawrence, who captured the now-viral video, called it a "once-in-a-lifetime" event. Crew and passengers can be heard cheering and high-fiving in the footage as the sharks glided inches from the port side of the vessel.

Some viewers questioned the video because the water appeared bright blue and crystal clear rather than the typical murky green of coastal New York waters. Naturalists explained that the Gulf Stream pushes warm tropical water into the canyon, temporarily transforming it into a feeding ground for highly migratory species.

Whale sharks are completely harmless filter feeders, posing no threat to anyone aboard. But they face serious threats themselves, including ship strikes and climate change, which is why the sighting matters beyond the spectacle.

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