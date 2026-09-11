Hudson Valley Hero Dies After Returning To Burning Home

A 28-year-old from the Hudson Valley lost his life while saving others.

Investigators are probing the cause of a deadly early morning fire in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Fire Breaks Out In Yonkers, New York

Yonkers Fire Department Yonkers Fire Department

The Yonkers Fire Department responded to a destructive three-alarm fire that broke out around 6 a.m. on Wednesday at a three-story wood-frame residential building at 13 Cedar Street in Yonkers.

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Before first responders arrived on the scene, the flames rapidly spread to a neighboring property at 15 Cedar Street.

Firefighters soon conducted an aggressive search and found a 28-year-old man. His name hasn't been released.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Died Savings Others

Yonkers Fire Department Yonkers Fire Department

It's believed that the victim ran out of the three-story home and then returned to try to rescue others.

According to reports from local officials, the 28-year-old initially escaped the burning building safely, but after realizing people were still inside, he decided to run back into the burning building to look for his relatives.

Two people are now hospitalized with smoke-related injuries, but officials say both are expected to survive.

Two Homes Condemned

Yonkers Fire Department Yonkers Fire Department

After the blaze was put out, Yonkers officials condemned both 13 and 15 Cedar Street due to severe smoke and structural damage.

Officials say both buildings don't require demolition, but they are uninhabitable until the property owners complete mandated repairs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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