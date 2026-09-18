Massive Hudson Valley Child Predator Sting Leads to 3 Arrests

Three men are facing charges after a Hudson Valley online child predator sting operation.

New York State Police announced that a multi-agency sting operation targeting men who used the internet to pursue illegal sexual activity with children resulted in three arrests in the Hudson Valley last month,

Three Men Arrested In Hudson Valley Online Child Predator Sting Operation

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The operation was conducted over several days in August by the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children unit, working alongside the Port Jervis Police Department, the FBI's Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, the Deerpark Police Department, and prosecutors from Orange County, Pike County in Pennsylvania, and Sussex County in New Jersey.

Undercover investigators posed online as minors. The men arrested each took deliberate steps to arrange in-person meetings for illegal sexual activity, officials say.

"Protecting our children from those who hide behind screens to do them harm is one of our highest priorities. This operation sends a clear and unwavering message: if you target our youth, we will find you, and you will face the full consequences of the law," Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said

Men From Pine Bush, Liberty, New Jersey Arrested

Three men face charges as a result:

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Leroy Bruyn, 54, of Pine Bush, was charged with three counts of attempted rape in the second degree and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

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He was arraigned August 15th and is being held in the Orange County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.

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Stephane Pontoizeau, 39, of Mendham, New Jersey, faces one count of attempted rape in the second degree and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned August 14th in Middletown City Court and released on his own recognizance.

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Ramon Josue Lopez-Moreno, 31, of Liberty, was charged with attempted endangering the welfare of a child and issued an appearance ticket returnable to Port Jervis City Court.

“Protecting children is one of the most important responsibilities we share in law enforcement, and operations like this demonstrate what can be accomplished when agencies work together with a unified purpose," City of Port Jervis Chief William J. Worden said

More Victims Or Suspects Possible

Investigators say they are continuing to review digital evidence and conduct follow-up investigations to identify any additional victims or suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact New York State Police Troop F Headquarters at 845-344-5300.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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