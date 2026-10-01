Some Of Your Favorite Snacks Are About To Cost More In New York

Popular chips, snacks, and beverages will cost more at your favorite grocery store

PepsiCo confirmed prices are rising on select chips, snacks, and beverages

Doritos, Ruffles And SunChips Are About To Get More Expensive In New York

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

The company has confirmed price increases of a low- to mid-single-digit percentage, with the hikes expected to hit shelves by the end of 2026 or early 2027.

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Popular items affected include Doritos, Ruffles, and SunChips, along with certain beverages and condiment lines.

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash sun chips original pack on black surface

Earlier in 2026, PepsiCo made headlines for cutting prices on some larger snack bags by as much as 15 percent, a move designed to win back inflation-weary customers. Now the company is walking some of that back, citing rising commodity, packaging, and transportation costs.

PepsiCo's consolation to shoppers is that even with the new increases, prices on affected products are still expected to come in below where they were before those earlier 2026 discounts.

So technically you'll be paying more than you were paying a few months ago, but less than the peak before that.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

Some early signs of the increases are already showing up at discount retailers. Tostitos salsa jars at Dollar General have reportedly risen from $3.80 to $4.00, and Fritos canned dips went from $3.30 to $3.75.

PepsiCo confirmed the plan after wholesale distributor memos leaked to financial news outlets, with a company spokesperson telling Bloomberg and Reuters the adjustments are necessary to keep pace with inflation and ongoing operational costs.

15 Discontinued Snack Chips

15 Discontinued Snack Chips In 2025 Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snacks in America, and it seems that every year, they introduce new twists on their top brands that feature unique flavors.

It can be fun to venture out of your comfort zone and try new things and those new things can sometimes become new favorites. However, there is no guarantee that the new snacks will stick around for very long, which can be disappointing.

Sporked recently uncovered 15 snacks that Frito-Lay plans on discontinuing in 2025, and they include some of my favorites. If some of your favorites are on this list, you better stock up if you still see them on store shelves and enjoy them while you can.

Perhaps if fans of snacks being discontinued protest, Frito-Lay will change its mind. Gallery Credit: David Drew

20 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items You'll Never See Again

LOOK: 20 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items You'll Never See Again Discontinued McDonald's items tell the story of eight decades of quiet experiments, from a pizza that took too long to cook to a lobster roll that never made financial sense. Some disappeared overnight with no explanation, others were cut to streamline operations, and a few became cultural phenomena long after they were gone. Gallery Credit: Stacker

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