Some Of Your Favorite Snacks Are About To Cost More In New York
Popular chips, snacks, and beverages will cost more at your favorite grocery store
PepsiCo confirmed prices are rising on select chips, snacks, and beverages
Doritos, Ruffles And SunChips Are About To Get More Expensive In New York
The company has confirmed price increases of a low- to mid-single-digit percentage, with the hikes expected to hit shelves by the end of 2026 or early 2027.
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Popular items affected include Doritos, Ruffles, and SunChips, along with certain beverages and condiment lines.
Earlier in 2026, PepsiCo made headlines for cutting prices on some larger snack bags by as much as 15 percent, a move designed to win back inflation-weary customers. Now the company is walking some of that back, citing rising commodity, packaging, and transportation costs.
PepsiCo's consolation to shoppers is that even with the new increases, prices on affected products are still expected to come in below where they were before those earlier 2026 discounts.
So technically you'll be paying more than you were paying a few months ago, but less than the peak before that.
Some early signs of the increases are already showing up at discount retailers. Tostitos salsa jars at Dollar General have reportedly risen from $3.80 to $4.00, and Fritos canned dips went from $3.30 to $3.75.
PepsiCo confirmed the plan after wholesale distributor memos leaked to financial news outlets, with a company spokesperson telling Bloomberg and Reuters the adjustments are necessary to keep pace with inflation and ongoing operational costs.
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